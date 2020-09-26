KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have commented on KZMYY. UBS Group lowered KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

OTCMKTS KZMYY traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.39. The company had a trading volume of 811 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,821. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average is $2.95. KAZ MINL PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 2.19.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. KAZ MINL PLC/ADR’s payout ratio is 12.07%.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

