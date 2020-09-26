Kemacoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.00 (KEMA)

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. In the last week, Kemacoin has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. One Kemacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Kemacoin has a market cap of $8,410.34 and approximately $2.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.37 or 0.00448387 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00021492 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00012251 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007816 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00009711 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000271 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001673 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000174 BTC.

About Kemacoin

KEMA is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io

Kemacoin Coin Trading

Kemacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kemacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kemacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

