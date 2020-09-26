KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED) were up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.04 and last traded at $30.04. Approximately 104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.94.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.60.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.