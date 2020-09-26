Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMRK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

LMRK stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.58 million, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.59. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.65 million. Equities analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 20,489 shares during the period. 15.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

