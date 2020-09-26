LBRY Credits Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.08 Million (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last week, LBRY Credits has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0205 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex and Poloniex. LBRY Credits has a market capitalization of $9.54 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00245950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00040123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00096147 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.01 or 0.01510279 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000253 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00200600 BTC.

LBRY Credits Coin Profile

LBRY Credits launched on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 689,143,720 coins and its circulating supply is 464,987,461 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

