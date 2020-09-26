Life On Earth (OTCMKTS:LFER) Given Daily Media Impact Score of -1.40

News headlines about Life On Earth (OTCMKTS:LFER) have been trending somewhat negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Life On Earth earned a daily sentiment score of -1.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

LFER stock remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,344. Life On Earth has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.

Life On Earth, Inc markets and sells functional beverages in the United States. It sells its products through distributors, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Hispanica International Delights of America, Inc and changed its name to Life On Earth, Inc in February 2018. Life On Earth, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

