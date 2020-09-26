LiteCoin Ultra Achieves Market Cap of $1,444.93 (LTCU)

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. LiteCoin Ultra has a market capitalization of $1,444.93 and approximately $1.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LiteCoin Ultra has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

42-coin (42) traded 109.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94,068.00 or 8.73141894 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00026059 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About LiteCoin Ultra

LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2017. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. The official website for LiteCoin Ultra is www.litecoinultra.com . The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra

LiteCoin Ultra Coin Trading

LiteCoin Ultra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteCoin Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiteCoin Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

