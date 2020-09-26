Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Lumos Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Lumos Pharma in a report on Monday, August 17th.

NASDAQ:LUMO traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $13.86. The stock had a trading volume of 13,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,480. Lumos Pharma has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $32.40. The stock has a market cap of $114.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.86.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,797.00% and a negative return on equity of 23.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lumos Pharma stock. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000. Logos Global Management LP owned approximately 0.61% of Lumos Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 42.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

