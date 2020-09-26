Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. Luna Innovations posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.99 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Luna Innovations has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.58.

Shares of Luna Innovations stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.85. 117,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,144. Luna Innovations has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.16.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 257,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 9,430 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 98,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

