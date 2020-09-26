MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.65.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered MAG Silver from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Pi Financial increased their price objective on MAG Silver from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on MAG Silver from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Shares of MAG stock remained flat at $$15.48 during trading on Friday. 479,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,758. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.08. MAG Silver has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $18.25.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.