Maincoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.60 Million (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 26th. In the last seven days, Maincoin has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. One Maincoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, P2PB2B, BTC-Alpha and Mercatox. Maincoin has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $4,888.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maincoin Token Profile

Maincoin is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money . The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Maincoin Token Trading

Maincoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, P2PB2B, Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

