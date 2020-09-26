Mainframe (MFT) Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

Mainframe (CURRENCY:MFT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last seven days, Mainframe has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. Mainframe has a market capitalization of $16.06 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Mainframe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mainframe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including $20.33, $10.39, $24.68 and $13.77.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mainframe alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043036 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006524 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.96 or 0.04817494 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009279 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00057896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00034010 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Mainframe Coin Profile

Mainframe (MFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2018. Mainframe’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,373,618,942 coins. The official message board for Mainframe is blog.mainframe.com . The official website for Mainframe is mainframe.com . Mainframe’s official Twitter account is @Mainframe_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mainframe Coin Trading

Mainframe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $18.94, $51.55, $24.43, $24.68, $33.94, $10.39, $7.50, $32.15, $20.33, $50.98 and $5.60. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mainframe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mainframe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mainframe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mainframe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mainframe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.