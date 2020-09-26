Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.14.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, September 4th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,706,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398,891 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 804.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,007,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674,538 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,937,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661,098 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 25,905,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,699,000. 47.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MFC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,179,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,057. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.22. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $21.23.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.2111 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

