Master Contract Token Price Reaches $0.0009 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One Master Contract Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $492,657.61 and approximately $5,190.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

