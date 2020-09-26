Melon Market Cap Reaches $40.67 Million (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 26th. In the last week, Melon has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Melon token can currently be purchased for $32.53 or 0.00301437 BTC on popular exchanges. Melon has a market cap of $40.67 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043077 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006440 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $521.86 or 0.04835097 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009272 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00057928 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00034057 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Melon Profile

Melon (CRYPTO:MLN) is a token. It was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Melon is melonport.com . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

