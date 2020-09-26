Mercury Price Tops $0.0066 on Exchanges (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. Mercury has a total market cap of $658,130.26 and $491.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mercury has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One Mercury token can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Tidex, Bittrex and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Mercury

Mercury was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official website is www.darcr.us . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

