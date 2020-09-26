MetaMorph (METM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $70,392.00

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. During the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded 44.5% lower against the dollar. MetaMorph has a market capitalization of $252,656.68 and $70,392.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaMorph token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Mercatox, IDEX and BitMart.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MetaMorph alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043119 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006446 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $520.59 or 0.04827130 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009276 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00057947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00034065 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002176 BTC.

MetaMorph Profile

MetaMorph is a token. It launched on April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 249,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,610,280 tokens. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro . MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, BitMart, IDEX, Mercatox and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMorph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMorph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.