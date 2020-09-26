Metaverse ETP 1-Day Volume Tops $223,870.00 (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001643 BTC on exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $14.01 million and $223,870.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.31 or 0.03329100 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009275 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00051502 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 79,007,522 coins and its circulating supply is 79,007,417 coins. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

