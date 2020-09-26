MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

MCBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 12.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 9.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 45.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 126.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

MCBS traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $12.55. 19,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average is $12.35. MetroCity Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.21 million and a P/E ratio of 7.84.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $21.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. Analysts forecast that MetroCity Bankshares will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers, and other banking services.

