MonaCoin (MONA) Reaches Market Cap of $81.83 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 25th. MonaCoin has a market cap of $81.83 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.24 or 0.00011602 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Fisco, Bitbank and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,729.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.76 or 0.03278283 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.37 or 0.02016495 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00427903 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.01 or 0.00876171 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011526 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00046881 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00510820 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00011107 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CryptoBridge, Livecoin, Bitbank, Zaif, QBTC, Fisco, Bleutrade and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.