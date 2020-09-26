Nexus (NXS) Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One Nexus coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001842 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade and Binance. Over the last week, Nexus has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. Nexus has a market capitalization of $12.78 million and approximately $28,440.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Nexus

Nexus (CRYPTO:NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. The official website for Nexus is www.nexusearth.com. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Binance, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

