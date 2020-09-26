Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.41 Billion

Analysts expect Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) to report $6.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Nokia Oyj’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.49 billion. Nokia Oyj reported sales of $6.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will report full year sales of $25.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.16 billion to $26.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $26.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.23 billion to $26.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nokia Oyj.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOK. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.59.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 29,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

NOK traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.78. 32,637,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,435,695. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.00. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.52. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

