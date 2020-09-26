Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $110.10 Million

Equities analysts expect Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) to report sales of $110.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Noodles & Co’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $112.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $107.20 million. Noodles & Co reported sales of $118.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Co will report full-year sales of $403.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $398.50 million to $406.03 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $470.52 million, with estimates ranging from $453.30 million to $486.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Noodles & Co.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.61 million. Noodles & Co had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

NDLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Co in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Noodles & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.31.

In related news, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,435,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $11,264,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Noodles & Co by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 380,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 289,975 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 40.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 44,843 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 120.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 14.2% in the first quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,199,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,358,000 after purchasing an additional 274,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 64.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDLS traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.96. The stock had a trading volume of 252,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,836. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $308.71 million, a PE ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 0.94. Noodles & Co has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $9.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

