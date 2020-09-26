NuShares Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 26th. One NuShares token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NuShares has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $226.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NuShares has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00022414 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

NuShares Profile

NuShares (CRYPTO:NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,321,160,297 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,806,007,873 tokens. The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NuShares

NuShares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

