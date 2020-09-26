Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $690,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) to post sales of $690,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $680,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $700,000.00. Oramed Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $680,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 million to $2.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.69 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.75% and a negative net margin of 230.07%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORMP. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 13th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 3.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ORMP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.86. The stock had a trading volume of 79,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,494. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.40. The company has a market cap of $67.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.49. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $6.05.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 analog capsule for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

