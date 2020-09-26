Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.58. Origin Bancorp posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Origin Bancorp.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.76 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 11.80%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OBNK. DA Davidson downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James upgraded Origin Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OBNK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 16.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,822,000 after acquiring an additional 152,443 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $835,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,408,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,514,000 after acquiring an additional 32,470 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 11.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 27,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 204.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 26,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OBNK traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.31. The company had a trading volume of 42,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,426. The company has a market capitalization of $477.31 million, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Origin Bancorp has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $38.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Origin Bancorp (OBNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.