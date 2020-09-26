Paxos Standard (PAX) Price Tops $1.00

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 26th. One Paxos Standard token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00009276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C2CX, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, BW.com and Coinsuper. Paxos Standard has a total market cap of $245.14 million and approximately $258.57 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Paxos Standard alerts:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 74.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001623 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur (LC4) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000567 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Profile

Paxos Standard (PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinPlace, BW.com, SouthXchange, WazirX, OKEx, BitMax, Gate.io, CoinExchange, Coinbit, BitMart, ZB.COM, MXC, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, HitBTC, KuCoin, DigiFinex, CoinEx, Kyber Network, BCEX, Sistemkoin, C2CX, BigONE, ABCC, Bitrue, Bittrex, Hotbit, Bit-Z, Bitfinex, TOKOK, FCoin, Coinall, Iquant, DDEX, Binance, CoinBene, P2PB2B, Coinsuper, Crex24 and OKCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.