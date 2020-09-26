Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $105.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:PEGA traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,529. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $135.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.12 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.24.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $227.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -9.60%.

In other Pegasystems news, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $1,355,128.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,426,854.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $266,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,259.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,690 shares of company stock valued at $3,988,937. 51.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 10,223 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after buying an additional 15,061 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. 48.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

