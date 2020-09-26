PENG (PENG) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 26th. PENG has a total market capitalization of $83,320.21 and $27.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PENG has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One PENG coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PENG alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00245707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00040045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00096063 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.03 or 0.01519482 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000254 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00200238 BTC.

PENG Coin Profile

PENG’s total supply is 10,355,107,848 coins and its circulating supply is 7,721,639,486 coins. PENG’s official website is pengcoin.io . The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng

Buying and Selling PENG

PENG can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PENG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PENG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PENG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PENG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.