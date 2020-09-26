Peony Price Hits $0.0162 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. Peony has a market capitalization of $76,583.64 and $4,083.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0162 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. In the last seven days, Peony has traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00047565 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000045 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 4,847,192 coins and its circulating supply is 4,727,364 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

Peony Coin Trading

Peony can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

