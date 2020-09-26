Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEBO shares. ValuEngine cut Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEBO traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.63. 69,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,754. The stock has a market cap of $371.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.42. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $39.28.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $49.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.21 million. Research analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

