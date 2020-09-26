Phoenixcoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,783.00 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $665,937.71 and approximately $1,783.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00043374 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,809.04 or 1.00146459 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.69 or 0.00645646 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.07 or 0.01334791 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005429 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00110911 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007645 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005108 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 80,088,687 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.