PIXEL Market Cap Hits $438,751.08 (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 26th. In the last week, PIXEL has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One PIXEL token can now be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges including IDAX and Coinone. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $438,751.08 and approximately $282,336.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,773.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $222.06 or 0.02061163 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.08 or 0.00641198 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003543 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00012307 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000559 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,753 tokens. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

