PlatinumBAR (XPTX) Trading Up 45.1% Over Last 7 Days

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded down 73.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 26th. PlatinumBAR has a total market cap of $2,069.63 and $87.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlatinumBAR coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Crex24 and Cryptopia. During the last week, PlatinumBAR has traded up 45.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Coin Profile

PlatinumBAR (CRYPTO:XPTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx . PlatinumBAR’s official website is platinumbar.io

Buying and Selling PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinumBAR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlatinumBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

