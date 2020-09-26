Polis Price Reaches $0.55 on Major Exchanges (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. Polis has a market capitalization of $5.40 million and approximately $13,434.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00005094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and STEX. In the last week, Polis has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded up 4,530.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Polis

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, STEX, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

