Quasarcoin Trading Up 0.1% This Week (QAC)

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 26th. One Quasarcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Quasarcoin has a market capitalization of $223,104.43 and $8,879.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quasarcoin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quasarcoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00054864 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000082 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin (CRYPTO:QAC) is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,449,705 coins and its circulating supply is 168,449,705 coins. Quasarcoin’s official website is quasarcoin.org . Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quasarcoin Coin Trading

Quasarcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quasarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quasarcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quasarcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.