Qwertycoin (QWC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $26,568.00

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Qwertycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. Qwertycoin has a total market capitalization of $488,609.61 and $26,568.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Qwertycoin has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

Qwertycoin (QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

Its launch date was February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin's total supply is 123,520,269,798 coins. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

