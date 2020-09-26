Ravencoin (RVN) Price Tops $0.0147

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $104.57 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges including IDCM, CryptoBridge, Graviex and TradeOgre. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00245950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00040123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00096147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.01 or 0.01510279 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009268 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000253 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 7,126,435,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, Upbit, TradeOgre, Nanex, IDCM, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Graviex and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

