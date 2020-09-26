Red Pulse Phoenix 24-Hour Volume Reaches $78,902.00 (PHX)

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. During the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market cap of $2.24 million and $78,902.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Red Pulse Phoenix alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 62.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000197 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) is a token. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official message board is blog.red-pulse.com . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing . The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse Phoenix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Red Pulse Phoenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Red Pulse Phoenix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.