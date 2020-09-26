Redd (RDD) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Redd coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Redd has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Redd has a total market cap of $25.55 million and approximately $21,349.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00043895 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,787.96 or 1.00030116 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005426 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001707 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000411 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00166948 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org

Redd Coin Trading

Redd can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

