Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.85. Renewable Energy Group reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,071.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full-year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $3.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Renewable Energy Group.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $545.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.87 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on REGI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

REGI stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,235. Renewable Energy Group has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $49.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.91 and its 200-day moving average is $28.55.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGI. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 18.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renewable Energy Group (REGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.