REVV (REVV) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.21 Million

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded up 19.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. REVV has a market cap of $5.07 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, REVV has traded 59.9% higher against the US dollar. One REVV token can now be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00244633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00039940 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00095690 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.93 or 0.01519497 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000254 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00200753 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000683 BTC.

REVV Profile

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,450,316 tokens. REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com

Buying and Selling REVV

REVV can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

