Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.32. Rexford Industrial Realty reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $79.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.22 million.

Several research analysts have commented on REXR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 66,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $3,134,854.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter worth $2,180,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 12.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 15,904 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 131.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 261,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after acquiring an additional 148,050 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 24.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 137.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 37,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

REXR traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $44.74. The company had a trading volume of 617,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.61. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $53.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.92%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

