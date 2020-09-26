Safe (SAFE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $52,294.00

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00002609 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, DragonEX and ZB.COM. Safe has a market capitalization of $5.86 million and $52,294.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002769 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000038 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, DragonEX and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

