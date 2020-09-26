Spectrecoin Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.68 million and $123,750.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000946 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006377 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00048091 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00028559 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00022414 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00016450 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00020934 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.