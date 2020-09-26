Spectrum (SPT) Trading 7.1% Lower Over Last Week

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $10,552.84 and $2,763.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One Spectrum token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00429391 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00011434 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 66.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000502 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com

Spectrum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

