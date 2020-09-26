SPINDLE Price Up 15.6% Over Last Week (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 22.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 26th. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $394,604.44 and $1.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including $5.60, $18.94, $13.77 and $32.15.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00043710 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,822.69 or 1.00315918 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.84 or 0.00647306 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.37 or 0.01338145 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005426 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00111101 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007166 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,564,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

