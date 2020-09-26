StableUSD (USDS) Hits Market Cap of $513,311.23

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 26th. During the last week, StableUSD has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One StableUSD token can currently be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00008798 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Binance. StableUSD has a total market cap of $513,311.23 and $253.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00245950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00040123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00096147 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.01 or 0.01510279 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000253 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00200600 BTC.

StableUSD Token Profile

StableUSD's total supply is 90,000,508,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 540,530 tokens. The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io .

StableUSD's official message board is medium.com/stably-blog

StableUSD Token Trading

StableUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

