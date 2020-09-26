STRAKS Trading 9% Higher This Week (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. In the last week, STRAKS has traded up 9% against the dollar. One STRAKS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. STRAKS has a total market capitalization of $15,435.87 and approximately $1.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STRAKS (CRYPTO:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

STRAKS Coin Trading

STRAKS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

