Super Zero Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.58 Million (SERO)

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Super Zero has a total market capitalization of $25.00 million and $5.58 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, BigONE and Hotbit. Over the last week, Super Zero has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Super Zero alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009394 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00076425 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000179 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001301 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042551 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00111675 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009490 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Super Zero Profile

Super Zero (SERO) is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 643,867,584 coins and its circulating supply is 269,375,367 coins. The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Super Zero’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Super Zero

Super Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, BigONE and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.